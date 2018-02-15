Bloomfield on the hook for $700K in commandments fight
Meg Hilling
February 15, 2018 05:29 PM
BLOOMFIELD, N.M. -- The City of Bloomfield owes the American Civil Liberties Union $700,000 in legal fees for a dispute over a Ten Commandments monument.
For years, a handful of city residents had fought against the monument outside city hall. After the Supreme Court refused to hear the case in fall 2017. A lower federal rule was left standing, forcing the monument to be moved.
Bloomfield City Manager Eric Strahl said he remains unhappy with the ruling.
"It was disappointing. I mean from my perspective, I still don't think the courts were right," he said.
The city has to pay off the legal fees by 2021 and can do so either in one large payment or in small payments over time.
