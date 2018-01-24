More water problems for Bloomfield as storage tank corrodes
Meg Hilling
January 24, 2018 07:05 PM
BLOOMFIELD -- After battles over water quality, the City of Bloomfield is now facing a water storage problem.
This past fall, the city's Harvest Gold subdivision finally got to access drinkable water after an almost two-year wait. As headaches over water seemed to be going down the drain, the city learned that the water tank along U.S. Highway 550 north of the Bloomfield’s City Hall has some serious problems.
"We got the report back in October that it was in a very extremely poor condition," Bloomfield’s Public Works Director Jason Thomas said.
The tank, which supplies water to the eastern side of the city, is corroded beyond repair and must be completely replaced.
"That's one of the main things the city depends on in terms of being able to provide water to residents," Bloomfield City Manager Eric Strahl said.
City officials say the replacement would cost around $1.6 million, and they are now looking to state lawmakers for financial assistance. Both Strahl and Thomas claim the tank is not a water quality problem, but it's a storage issue.
"It's just a matter of the types of chemicals you use to treat the water and whatnot over time," Strahl said. "They can have an impact on the metal within the tank."
If Bloomfield is unable to get financial help from legislators, city officials said they will have to take out loans from the state in order to replace the tank.
