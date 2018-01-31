Deputies: Body found in Rio Communities golf course pond | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Deputies: Body found in Rio Communities golf course pond

J.R. Oppenheim
January 31, 2018 10:20 PM

RIO COMMUNITIES, N.M. -- Deputies in Valencia County confirmed to KOB they discovered a deceased male in a pond at a golf course Wednesday.

Advertisement

Investigators are treating the area as a crime scene until they have more information into what happened. The male has not yet been identified.

Stay with KOB.com as this story develops.

ALBUQUERQUE POLICE INVESTIGATE SKATE PARK SHOOTING

One person was taken to an Albuquerque hospital with a non-life-threatening injury following a shooting at the Northwest Modular Skate Park, APD Public Information Officer Daren DeAguero said.

Police believe the incident stemmed from an altercation at the park, but APD has no one in custody. Additional details were not immediately available.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: January 31, 2018 10:20 PM
Created: January 31, 2018 05:29 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
Slain 13-year-old 'suffered at the hands of a monster,' sheriff says
Jeremiah Valencia
Police seek public's help in missing person case
Zakaria Fry
As town mourns slain teen, details emerge about suspect's past
Thomas Ferguson
FBI asks public for help in murder investigation near Gallup
FBI asks public for help in murder investigation near Gallup

Advertisement




As town mourns slain teen, details emerge about suspect's past
Thomas Ferguson
House approves more pay, infrastructure spending
House approves more pay, infrastructure spending
Neighborhood seeing spike in crime amid new development
Neighborhood seeing spike in crime amid new development
Molina files injunction over Medicaid managed care program
Molina files injunction over Medicaid managed care program
Local product to play in Super Bowl this week
Local product to play in Super Bowl this week