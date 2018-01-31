Deputies: Body found in Rio Communities golf course pond
J.R. Oppenheim
January 31, 2018 10:20 PM
RIO COMMUNITIES, N.M. -- Deputies in Valencia County confirmed to KOB they discovered a deceased male in a pond at a golf course Wednesday.
Investigators are treating the area as a crime scene until they have more information into what happened. The male has not yet been identified.
Updated: January 31, 2018 10:20 PM
Created: January 31, 2018 05:29 PM
