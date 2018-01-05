Body of missing Roswell woman found after over a month of searching
David Lynch
January 05, 2018 10:18 PM
CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. – The body of an elderly Roswell woman, whose disappearance in early December sparked a Silver Alert, was found Friday morning in southeast New Mexico near the Pecos River, according to state police.
NMSP says they had spent parts of December searching for 80-year-old Leotta Talbert around that region of the state along with Roswell police officers.
On Thursday, a pilot with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish found a vehicle near the Pecos River that was later confirmed to be Talbert's. Law enforcement spent some time searching the area before stopping for the evening.
The search resumed Friday, and Talbert's body was found. It is unclear what led up to her death.
Credits
David Lynch
Updated: January 05, 2018 10:18 PM
Created: January 05, 2018 09:33 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved