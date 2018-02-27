Technical center takes high school education to new heights

"When you and I went to high school, they just offered the same electives all the time. So it is just giving our kids more opportunities to kind of see what they are interested in," said Milo McMinn said, academic coordinator for the center. "We have, in my opinion, some of the best students I've ever been around. They are passionate, they are caring, they are hardworking, and we just need to provide an education system opportunity for them."

Providing high school electives like drone classes, aerospace and architecture, these students are delving deeper into math and science. The center has even caught the attention of Christopher Ruszkowski, the state's secretary of education.