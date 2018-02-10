Border agents to search for banned Valentine's Day flowers | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Border agents to search for banned Valentine's Day flowers

Border agents to search for banned Valentine's Day flowers

The Associated Press
February 10, 2018 12:48 PM

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (AP) - Federal customs agents say they will step up searches for banned flowers meant for Valentine's Day being smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico.

Advertisement

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said this week that agriculture specialists will be stationed at El Paso ports of entry to inspect flowers and plants being brought over the border.

Live plants, seeds and bulbs are also not allowed entry into the United States without special permits and phytosanitary certificates.

The most commonly prohibited flowers and plant foliage are chrysanthemums and choisya. Officials say these items are not allowed to enter the U.S. from Mexico because they are known to harbor harmful pests and disease.

Some floral bouquets and arrangements purchased in Mexico will use flowers and greenery for filler that are prohibited in the U.S.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: February 10, 2018 12:48 PM
Created: February 10, 2018 12:31 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
Flu season in 'second wave'
Flu season in 'second wave'
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held
Community support helps former paramedic cope with PTSD
Community support helps former paramedic cope with PTSD
State currently employing criminal sexual penetration convict
State currently employing criminal sexual penetration convict

Advertisement




Extra security on hand for Cibola-Volcano Vista game
Extra security on hand for Cibola-Volcano Vista game
Firefighters get ready for wildfire season
Firefighters get ready for wildfire season
Amended state budget seeks more for prosecutors
Amended state budget seeks more for prosecutors
Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Figure skating team event continues
January 5, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; Bradie Tennell performs in the ladies free skate program during the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
 