Border Patrol seizes $1.6M of marijuana in south New Mexico
The Associated Press
January 20, 2018 12:23 PM
LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) - The Border Patrol says it has seized a ton of marijuana worth some $1.6 million in southern New Mexico.
The agency says in a news release that agents from Lordsburg found the drugs Thursday hidden in a remote locale about eight miles north of the border with Mexico.
A specially trained dog sniffed out the marijuana in the area, which has been used by drug smugglers in the past.
The Border Patrol turned the bundles over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
