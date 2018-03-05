Boy contracts hantavirus in Four Corners

According to Hernandez, the symptoms started back at the end of January.

"So we take him to the ER in Farmington, Farmington, New Mexico. At first, they thought it was pneumonia. I felt like they were kind of guessing at it, so he got sent back home," Hernandez said.

Returning to their red picket fence home in Bloomfield, the Hernandez family was given oxygen tanks and breathing machines to help clear Fernando's lungs. But his family reports that he only got worse.

"On his birthday on the 10th, we took him back and that is when he was airlifted over to Aurora," Hernandez said.

Fernando is now in a medically induced coma in a Colorado hospital, fighting the potentially fatal respiratory illness.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Hantavirus is most often contracted from contact with the droppings of rodents. This contact can occur just about anywhere outside, but is most common around barns, sheds and even garages.

The Hernandez family is still unsure how exactly Fernando came in contact with the virus, but hope their nightmare can be a warning to other.

"Just watch your kiddos, you know? Cleanliness is key. It's always key," Hernandez said.

To help the Hernandez family, there is a GoFundMe page set up.