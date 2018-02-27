Fire extinguished near Santa Fe County-Torrance County line
KOB.com Web Staff
February 27, 2018 08:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Fire crews have extinguished a 17-acre brush fire near the Santa Fe County-Torrance County line.
State Forestry Division spokesperson Wendy Mason said the fire was on the south side of I-40 west of Moriarty. Additional information was not immediately available.
Red flag warnings were put into in effect from for much of New Mexico, including the Albuquerque metro. During such warnings, outdoor burning is highly discouraged throughout the day.
However, wintry weather will return Wednesday ahead of a storm system that will produce light snow, high winds, and cooler temps. This cooldown will be short-lived as the storm track pushes back to the north, meaning mild temps and more wind returns.
