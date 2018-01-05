Budget proposal from lawmakers includes $178M increase for education, Medicaid

The proposed increase includes new money for salaries of all full-time teachers and for a program that extends the school year for some young students. Childcare and prekindergarten programs also would get a major financial boost.

The state would devote an additional $35 million to Medicaid health care for the poor and disabled, a multibillion-dollar program supported mostly by the federal government. An average pay increase of 1.5 percent is proposed for state employees.

Gov. Susana Martinez also revealed her proposed budget on Friday, focusing on economic growth and strengthening schools.

