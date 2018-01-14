Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police

They talked a little, and Szauter knew something was off. So he snapped photos of the suspect from a distance of mere feet and then called police.

Szauter said the suspect didn't seem threatening.

"I thought, 'Well, you know, clearly there's something wrong going on here, but I'm not going to wrestle him to the ground or assault him. I can't detain him, but if I have pictures of him, we'll be able to figure out who he is and what happened,'" he said.

Instead of confronting someone who could be dangerous, Szauter instead thought quick on his feet to be a witness in the face of a crime.

"I realized that was actually a burglar. It was pretty clear when he was driving off that that's what it was," he said.

Officers soon showed up, and Szauter found out he was missing thousands of dollars' worth of equipment from his garage, including electronic tools, a sound system, music equipment and custom stage props.

Thankfully, he had the photos he had snapped to help identify the alleged suspect. He's since passed those on to police as evidence.

Szauter said police told him they were able to identify the suspect as a man who had a criminal history.

Since the incident, Szauter has upgraded his garage.

"They told me to improve physical security…so I went to Home Depot and they set me up and – without going into details – it looks exactly the same from the outside," he said. "But you can't open those doors without a fire axe now."

Even after being victimized, though, Szauter said he sympathizes with the suspect.

"I mean, to think about what it must be to think that's your only choice in life is to do something like that for small amounts of money, hoping you'll get lucky," he said. "Sooner or later, it's going to end up really badly for him."