Southern New Mexico teen convicted of making threat
J.R. Oppenheim
March 02, 2018 09:37 PM
CAPITAN, N.M. -- A 15-year-old in Capitan l has been found guilty of a delinquent act for making a threat to other students.
According to 12th Judicial District Attorney John Sugg, the teen took photos of his classmates. When one asked why, Sugg said the teen claimed it was to make a "kill list."
The teen admitted the statement to school officials, Sugg said. Police could not find any such list. The teen said he deleted the photos, adding that he was being bullied in school.
"The interagency cooperation, in this case, was phenomenal," Sugg said. "The quick response from school officials and law enforcement ensured that all of the students were kept safe. That said, our current laws do not adequately address threats of mass shootings. Our legislators need to make these types of incidents one of their top priorities in the next legislative session."
The teen could face up to two years in Children Youth and Families Department custody. A disposition hearing is set for March 7.
