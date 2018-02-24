Carlsbad farmers expecting full irrigation allotment | KOB 4
Carlsbad farmers expecting full irrigation allotment

The Associated Press
February 24, 2018 12:57 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - Officials say reservoirs in eastern New Mexico are full enough to provide a full allotment of irrigation water to farmers in the Carlsbad area.

Federal and state water managers discussed the reservoir levels during a conference call earlier this week, and the Bureau of Reclamation announced Thursday that it would begin moving water down the Pecos River from Brantley Reservoir to Avalon Reservoir next week.

Avalon was drained at the end of 2017 to allow for inspections and for the Carlsbad Irrigation District to do maintenance. The bureau will begin filling the reservoir Feb. 28.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports this will be the first time in four years that farmers who depend on the irrigation district will get a full allotment.

Still, district manager Dale Ballard worried that a predicted dry year could mean lower levels in the future.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 


