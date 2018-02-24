Carlsbad farmers expecting full irrigation allotment

Federal and state water managers discussed the reservoir levels during a conference call earlier this week, and the Bureau of Reclamation announced Thursday that it would begin moving water down the Pecos River from Brantley Reservoir to Avalon Reservoir next week.

Avalon was drained at the end of 2017 to allow for inspections and for the Carlsbad Irrigation District to do maintenance. The bureau will begin filling the reservoir Feb. 28.