Carrizozo man killed when car crashes into tow truck

Carrizozo man killed when car crashes into tow truck

J.R. Oppenheim
January 01, 2018 01:21 PM

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. -- A 42-year-old Carrizozo man died when his car struck a tow truck between Carrizozo and Tularosa on Friday, according to New Mexico State Police.

NMSP officer Ray Wilson said the tow truck was hauling a disabled vehicle when it turned around on U.S. Highway 54 when a southbound Ford Taurus driven by John Schlageter collided with the truck.

Schlageter died at the scene. Wilson said the driver did not wear his seat belt. Police believe alcohol did not play a factor.

Wilson did not say if the tow truck driver was injured.

J.R. Oppenheim


Created: January 01, 2018 01:21 PM

