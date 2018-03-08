Mother of Aztec High victim speaks out against school threats
Meg Hilling
March 08, 2018 05:36 PM
KIRTLAND, N.M. -- Tired of the growing number of threats being made against schools in New Mexico, a mother of one victim of the Aztec High School shooting is speaking out.
Jamie Lattin, the mother of Casey Jordan, is talking at schools about the seriousness of school threats. She teamed up with law enforcement agencies in the Four Corners.
"I can do this today because you all matter. You all mean something to me," Lattin recently told a group of students at Kirtland Central High School Monday. "So please kids listen up. The silly threats have to stop."
Law enforcement is backing her up in these presentations at schools.
"We don't want to have to go in and arrest a kid and ruined their life. But in reality, they are ruining their own lives and we are not going to put up with it,” said Brice Current, a captain with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said.
"We care about each and every one of you. You matter to us. Whether we know you or not, your lives matter," Lattin said.
The San Juan County Sheriff's Office posted Lattin's presentation at Kirtland Central High on its Facebook page. For mobile users, click here.
