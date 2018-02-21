Cease-and-desist notices sent to two mortgage companies

The notice was sent to Capital Home Advocacy Center and National Advocacy Group. A complaint alleges that National Advocacy Group charged advance fees for home mortgage modification services. The state has banned such fees through the Mortgage Foreclosure Consultant Fraud Prevention Act which was passed in 2010.

“Preying on New Mexico families struggling to keep their homes is disgusting and it’s against the law,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “Companies who harm our families will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law by the Office of the Attorney General.”