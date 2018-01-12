Charges dismissed against SF man accused of killing daughter in 2015

The statement doesn't go into specifics as to why beyond saying that after spending much time reviewing the case, the decision was reached that it "cannot in good faith move forward to trial." The investigation into the stabbing death of 30-year-old Julianne Kelley will remain an open, and the case may still return to court in the future.

KOB reported in October of 2016 that the defense for William Kelley, 67, had been arguing for the case against him to be thrown out, claiming that prosecutors deliberately withheld evidence showing that DNA from two other men was found underneath Julianne Kelley's nails.