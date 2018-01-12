Charges filed against former MLK Commission executive director, two others
Marian Camacho
January 12, 2018 12:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – KOB has learned that the Office of the Attorney General has filed indictments against three people, including Kimberly Greene, former executive director of the state’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.
In February 2016, the commission board voted to allow Greene to resign following allegations that she used her position to embezzle tens of thousands of dollars.
The Office of the Attorney General sent KOB this statement Friday afternoon:
"I can confirm that indictments have been filed against Kimberly Greene, Cheryl Yazzie, and Charles Countee for multiple charges,” said Hallinan. “We cannot comment further on these specific charges at this time, but I can say that Attorney General Balderas is committed to utilizing Office of the Attorney General resources to root out government corruption and safeguard the valuable resources of the Martin Luther King Commision for all New Mexicans. Now that these defendants have been indicted, the Office of the Attorney General is focused on preparing this case for trial."
Right now it is unclear what charges the three face.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
