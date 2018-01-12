Charges filed against former MLK Commission executive director, two others

"I can confirm that indictments have been filed against Kimberly Greene, Cheryl Yazzie, and Charles Countee for multiple charges,” said Hallinan. “We cannot comment further on these specific charges at this time, but I can say that Attorney General Balderas is committed to utilizing Office of the Attorney General resources to root out government corruption and safeguard the valuable resources of the Martin Luther King Commision for all New Mexicans. Now that these defendants have been indicted, the Office of the Attorney General is focused on preparing this case for trial."

Right now it is unclear what charges the three face.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.