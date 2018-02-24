Cheer competition provides Aztec High squad with opportunity to heal | KOB 4
Cheer competition provides Aztec High squad with opportunity to heal

KOB.com Web Staff
February 24, 2018 05:19 PM

AZTEC, N.M. – The energy level was high in Aztec Saturday as cheerleaders from all over New Mexico came to the town for competition – the first for Aztec High's squad since the passing of fellow teammate Casey Jordan in December.

Over 20 teams from elementary, middle and high schools competed for prizes at the competition. According to Aztec head coach Debbie Johnson, the competition provided her team with a much-needed opportunity to continue healing.

"Today has been amazing. It has been healing seeing everybody being here competing, doing what we do and just having the chance to do what we do and let everybody see we are still doing what we do," Johnson said.

She added that the strength of the state's entire cheerleading community is something to be proud of.


Updated: February 24, 2018 05:19 PM
Created: February 24, 2018 04:15 PM

