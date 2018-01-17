3-year-old boy dies in septic tank accident

From biking to balling to being a big brother, Ryder was always on the go.

"He was the most amazing little boy in this world. He made me. He made me want to do better in my life to make sure that he got everything he wanted and needed," Cassie Riaski said. "And he deserved the world. He deserved the world."

Like every kid, the bright-eyed boy couldn't wait to play outside every day. Last Thursday, while visiting a relative's home, was no different.

"We went outside to go look for him and couldn't find him. Couldn't find him anywhere. I'm out there running around with the baby on my hip, yelling and screaming for him. Yelling and screaming for him, telling him, 'Ryder, this isn't funny. Please come out. Let me know where you are,'" Riaski said.

"And my little sister noticed that the lid on the septic tank wasn't all the way on there. She grabbed that lid and tossed it and yelled at me, Cassandra he is down here. I did CPR until ... I yelled and I screamed at Ryder to wake up. 'Breathe baby, just breathe. Just do something. Just look at Mommy.'"

Ryder passed away from the accident.

"I'm still waiting for me to wake up and this nightmare was just a nightmare. That my little boy is going to come in the middle of the night and wake me up," Riaski said.

Despite her heartache, Ryder's mother is speaking out to share a message with all parents -- one she hopes will lead to safer septic tanks so this never happens again.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Ryder’s name for his family.