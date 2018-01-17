Advertisement

Child killed in school bus crash near Durango

January 17, 2018

DURANGO, Colo. -- A child died after a crash involving a school bus south of Durango, a Colorado State Patrol officer tells the Durango Herald.

The newspaper reports the four-vehicle crash occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday near Juniper Road and Highway 550. The child was not on board the bus but two other people sustained serious injuries, Capt. Adrian Driscoll told the Herald.

The 16 students on the bus were taken to a nearby elementary school so their parents could pick them up.

It's unclear what caused the crash.


