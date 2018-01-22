Four Corners woman faces 141 counts of medication fraud | KOB 4
Four Corners woman faces 141 counts of medication fraud

Meg Hilling
January 22, 2018 06:57 PM

FARMINGTON -- One woman's hunt for opioids has her facing more than 141 charges of medication fraud, according to the Farmington Police Department.

Using information obtained from pharmacists and the state's prescription drug monitoring program, officers say they tied Christina Talamante to dozens of instances of prescription shopping. Police report she used a handful of different names to fill the prescriptions.

FPD charged Talamante with 50 counts of identity theft, 40 counts of fraudulent obtaining of a controlled substance, 35 counts of possession of a controlled substance and 16 counts of false insurance claims. In total 141 charges.

"People will often shop different pharmacies, as well as different doctors," Detective Lisa McGaha said. "We received a report from one of the local providers that they had been contacted by one of the pharmacies, that she was possibly getting prescriptions filled that they did not prescribe to her.”

While the opioid epidemic shows little sign of slowing down, police say they are working harder than ever on their end.

"The chances of getting caught are really good," McGaha said.


Meg Hilling


Updated: January 22, 2018 06:57 PM
Created: January 22, 2018 06:48 PM

