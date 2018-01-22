Four Corners woman faces 141 counts of medication fraud

"People will often shop different pharmacies, as well as different doctors," Detective Lisa McGaha said. "We received a report from one of the local providers that they had been contacted by one of the pharmacies, that she was possibly getting prescriptions filled that they did not prescribe to her.”

While the opioid epidemic shows little sign of slowing down, police say they are working harder than ever on their end.

"The chances of getting caught are really good," McGaha said.