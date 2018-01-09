City officials consider plan for public toilet in Santa Fe
The Associated Press
January 09, 2018 08:52 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - City officials are considering installing a public toilet in downtown Santa Fe - an area that officials say lacks public restrooms, leaving local businesses to cater to tourists' going needs.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the city's Public Works Department formulated a preliminary plan that calls for a single toilet to be placed in what is now a curbside parking spot near Santa Fe Plaza.
Officials say the toilet would be inside a sort of kiosk and would come from a manufacturer in Portland, Oregon. A hand-washing station would be mounted on the outside.
Officials estimate the project would cost $130,000, and a funding source has not yet been determined.
