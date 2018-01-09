VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City officials consider plan for public toilet in Santa Fe

City officials consider plan for public toilet in Santa Fe

The Associated Press
January 09, 2018 08:52 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - City officials are considering installing a public toilet in downtown Santa Fe - an area that officials say lacks public restrooms, leaving local businesses to cater to tourists' going needs.

Advertisement

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the city's Public Works Department formulated a preliminary plan that calls for a single toilet to be placed in what is now a curbside parking spot near Santa Fe Plaza.

Officials say the toilet would be inside a sort of kiosk and would come from a manufacturer in Portland, Oregon. A hand-washing station would be mounted on the outside.

Officials estimate the project would cost $130,000, and a funding source has not yet been determined.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 09, 2018 08:52 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man killed running from police on I-25 near Bernalillo, NMSP says
Man killed running from police on I-25 near Bernalillo, NMSP says
Man accused of scamming homeowners expected in court
Man accused of scamming homeowners expected in court
Bed Bath & Beyond location in Albuquerque to close
Bed Bath & Beyond location in Albuquerque to close
Attorneys for double-murder suspect want case dismissed
Anthony Kapinski
NM named worst place to raise a family; not everyone agrees
NM named worst place to raise a family; not everyone agrees

Advertisement




Attorneys for double-murder suspect want case dismissed
Anthony Kapinski
Man accused of scamming homeowners expected in court
Man accused of scamming homeowners expected in court
City officials consider plan for public toilet in Santa Fe
City officials consider plan for public toilet in Santa Fe
Man killed running from police on I-25 near Bernalillo, NMSP says
Man killed running from police on I-25 near Bernalillo, NMSP says
New administration vows to improve relations with DOJ monitor
New administration vows to improve relations with DOJ monitor