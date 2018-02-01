Authorities: Clovis man takes jail officer hostage, shoots himself
J.R. Oppenheim
February 01, 2018 10:15 PM
CLOVIS, N.M. -- An armed gunman held a southeast New Mexico detention officer hostage for several hours Thursday before he eventually shot himself, according to Curry County Sheriff Wesley Waller and Clovis Police Department Capt. Roman Romero.
The suspect, 28-year-old Wesley Flores, sustained life-threatening injuries following the incident at the Curry County Detention Center. He was transported to a Lubbock, Texas, hospital.
Romero said law enforcement officials had arrested Flores for failure to appear and went through the booking process when Flores reportedly pulled out a firearm. Flores held the detention officer at gunpoint in a vestibule, Waller said.
It's unclear how Flores acquired the gun or brought it to the jail.
Deputies began to negotiate with Flores and managed to get the detention officer out safely. However, Waller said Flores would not surrender and said he was going to die. Flores also reportedly turned off the lights and disabled surveillance cameras before ending communication with the negotiators.
Authorities fired pepper spray in the room, Waller said. Romero said Flores then shot himself in the lower right part of his jaw.
Flores was initially taken to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis before being taken to Texas for medical treatment.
