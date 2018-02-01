Authorities: Clovis man takes jail officer hostage, shoots himself

It's unclear how Flores acquired the gun or brought it to the jail.

Deputies began to negotiate with Flores and managed to get the detention officer out safely. However, Waller said Flores would not surrender and said he was going to die. Flores also reportedly turned off the lights and disabled surveillance cameras before ending communication with the negotiators.

Authorities fired pepper spray in the room, Waller said. Romero said Flores then shot himself in the lower right part of his jaw.

Flores was initially taken to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis before being taken to Texas for medical treatment.