Clovis man, halfway house founder arrested for 10th DWI charge
Marian Camacho
January 02, 2018 08:32 AM
CLOVIS, N.M. - A Clovis man, who helped to start a halfway house, has been arrested and charged with his 10th DWI.
54-year-old Randall Pruit is being held without bond in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.
Pruit was arrested early Monday morning and charged with speeding, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
KOB reported on Pruit in October when he was arrested for his ninth DWI. He helped found the God Loves Underdogs Factory which is a nonprofit halfway house in Clovis that helps formerly incarcerated men and women.
