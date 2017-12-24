Collision between SUV and semi kills 2, sends 2 more to hospital
David Lynch
December 24, 2017 05:11 PM
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – State police say a collision between an SUV and a semi killed two people from Arizona early Christmas Eve morning in Kirtland, including an 11-year-old child.
Shynoah Jim and Dannon Jim, 34, were pronounced dead at the scene after police say the Buick SUV they were traveling in plowed into the back of the semi near U.S. 64 and County Road 6500 in northern New Mexico. According to state police, there was no indication at the scene that the SUV attempted to brake or stop prior to colliding with the semi, which was in the process of stopping at a red light.
Two other family members in the SUV were taken to UNM Hospital with critical injuries, police say, while the driver and a passenger in the semi weren't hurt.
Police are still investigating the incident, but they say "alcohol does not appear to have been a factor."
Credits
David Lynch
Created: December 24, 2017 05:11 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved