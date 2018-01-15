Community remembers life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Marian Camacho
January 15, 2018 07:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Today, people around the United States will be remembering the life and legacy left behind of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In Albuquerque, a commemorative breakfast will be held at the Marriott Pyramid North Hotel off of San Francisco in the Journal Center.
The event, hosted by the Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, is centered around the theme “Keeping the dream alive: A day on, not a day off.”
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller will attend the event and deliver remarks. Mayor Keller is also set to attend the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. luncheon at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference with Chief of Police Michael Geier by his side.
Later today, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) is scheduled to join the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps for a service project.
The service event will be held at the South Valley First Choice Community Health center to honor the community-building vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
That event will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today.
