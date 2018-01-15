Community remembers life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller will attend the event and deliver remarks. Mayor Keller is also set to attend the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. luncheon at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference with Chief of Police Michael Geier by his side.

Later today, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) is scheduled to join the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps for a service project.

The service event will be held at the South Valley First Choice Community Health center to honor the community-building vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

That event will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today.