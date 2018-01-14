Cost of addressing Carlsbad sinkhole could reach $43 million

MORE: Federal funding for Carlsbad brine well project may wait

Initial costs were closer to $25 million. Authority Chair John Heaton said during a recent meeting the real cost is still unknown.

Money for the remediation would come from several sources over four years, and some of that funding would depend on legislation that is expected to be introduced during the upcoming session.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)