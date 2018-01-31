County in SW Colorado warns of counterfeit bills

You can also pick up a counterfeit pen that many convenience stores use, like this one. All you do is swipe is across the bill and if the line comes out gold, the bill is real. If the line comes out black it's a fake.

If you are still unsure after trying those check tips, law enforcement says there are other options.

"To be honest with you, you can google that. There is a lot of different security feature on each bill," San Juan County Detective Jarrod Slindee said.

So what bills are the most commonly faked? According to some gas station cashiers, $50s and $100s.

Counterfeiting money is a federal crime. So if you do happen to come across a fake bill, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.