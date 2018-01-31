County in SW Colorado warns of counterfeit bills | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

County in SW Colorado warns of counterfeit bills

Meg Hilling
January 31, 2018 08:05 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. -- With fake $10s and $20s making the rounds in Montezuma County, Colorado, law enforcement officials are warning folks to be on the lookout.

Advertisement

So how can you check?

"You can see a face. You can see a water line. You check for those strips. You always check on the back," a gas station cashier in Aztec said.

You can also pick up a counterfeit pen that many convenience stores use, like this one. All you do is swipe is across the bill and if the line comes out gold, the bill is real. If the line comes out black it's a fake.

If you are still unsure after trying those check tips, law enforcement says there are other options.

"To be honest with you, you can google that. There is a lot of different security feature on each bill," San Juan County Detective Jarrod Slindee said.

So what bills are the most commonly faked? According to some gas station cashiers, $50s and $100s.

Counterfeiting money is a federal crime. So if you do happen to come across a fake bill, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Meg Hilling


Updated: January 31, 2018 08:05 PM
Created: January 31, 2018 07:30 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
Slain 13-year-old 'suffered at the hands of a monster,' sheriff says
Jeremiah Valencia
Police seek public's help in missing person case
Zakaria Fry
As town mourns slain teen, details emerge about suspect's past
Thomas Ferguson
FBI asks public for help in murder investigation near Gallup
FBI asks public for help in murder investigation near Gallup

Advertisement




As town mourns slain teen, details emerge about suspect's past
Thomas Ferguson
House approves more pay, infrastructure spending
House approves more pay, infrastructure spending
Neighborhood seeing spike in crime amid new development
Neighborhood seeing spike in crime amid new development
Molina files injunction over Medicaid managed care program
Molina files injunction over Medicaid managed care program
Local product to play in Super Bowl this week
Local product to play in Super Bowl this week