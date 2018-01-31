County in SW Colorado warns of counterfeit bills
Meg Hilling
January 31, 2018 08:05 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. -- With fake $10s and $20s making the rounds in Montezuma County, Colorado, law enforcement officials are warning folks to be on the lookout.
So how can you check?
"You can see a face. You can see a water line. You check for those strips. You always check on the back," a gas station cashier in Aztec said.
You can also pick up a counterfeit pen that many convenience stores use, like this one. All you do is swipe is across the bill and if the line comes out gold, the bill is real. If the line comes out black it's a fake.
If you are still unsure after trying those check tips, law enforcement says there are other options.
"To be honest with you, you can google that. There is a lot of different security feature on each bill," San Juan County Detective Jarrod Slindee said.
So what bills are the most commonly faked? According to some gas station cashiers, $50s and $100s.
Counterfeiting money is a federal crime. So if you do happen to come across a fake bill, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
