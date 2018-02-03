County officials ask Navajo Nation to help pay for strays | KOB 4
County officials ask Navajo Nation to help pay for strays

County officials ask Navajo Nation to help pay for strays

The Associated Press
February 03, 2018 01:35 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Northwest New Mexico officials are asking the Navajo Nation to pitch in and help with the costs to shelter stray animals from the reservation.

The Daily Times reported earlier this week that San Juan County expects to pay about $766,000 to house strays this year due to a 6 percent increase in costs at two animal shelters in the area.

Officials say more than $200,000 is used on stray animals from the Navajo Nation.

County Commissioner Jack Fortner says he has sent a letter to Navajo Nation officials informing them of the cost increase.

He says he hopes that the tribe will be able to pay for a portion of the annual cost for stray animals from the reservation.

The Associated Press


Created: February 03, 2018 01:35 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

