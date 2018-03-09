Couple donates $4M for new contemporary art facility | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Couple donates $4M for new contemporary art facility

Robert and Ellen Vladem present a $4 million check to the New mexico Museum of Art project Robert and Ellen Vladem present a $4 million check to the New mexico Museum of Art project |  Photo: Luis Sanchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Marian Camacho
March 09, 2018 08:58 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - Breathing life into a vacant building at Santa Fe's railyards, is the hope for one couple as they donated $4 million toward its transformation.

Advertisement

Bob and Ellen Vladem presented a larger-than-life check to a crowd inside the Halpin Buiding that lies at edge of the city's Railyard District Thursday.

The 1917 warehouse facility's future is to be named after the couple, Vladem Contemporary, and will be an attraction for tourists and Santa Feans alike.

According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, the Museum of New Mexico Foundation has raised $7.7 million toward its foal of $10 million to complete the project by 2020.

The building will house contemporary art, artist-in-residence studios, educational spaces and a cafe.

Officials hope to break ground in early 2019.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 09, 2018 08:58 AM
Created: March 09, 2018 08:55 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute
Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute
Nehemiah Griego files for name change amid pending release
Nehemiah Griego files for name change amid pending release
Victim identified in homicide investigation on ABQ outskirts
Larry Phillips
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Menaul, Cardenas
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Menaul, Cardenas
Valencia County commissioner asked to resign
David Hyder

Advertisement




Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute
Police: Deadly shooting likely result of domestic dispute
Nehemiah Griego files for name change amid pending release
Nehemiah Griego files for name change amid pending release
Valencia County commissioner asked to resign
David Hyder
Couple donates $4M for new contemporary art facility
Robert and Ellen Vladem present a $4 million check to the New mexico Museum of Art project
Local students share their thoughts on school safety
Local students share their thoughts on school safety
 