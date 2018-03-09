Couple donates $4M for new contemporary art facility
Photo: Luis Sanchez Saturno/The New Mexican|
Marian Camacho
March 09, 2018 08:58 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Breathing life into a vacant building at Santa Fe's railyards, is the hope for one couple as they donated $4 million toward its transformation.
Bob and Ellen Vladem presented a larger-than-life check to a crowd inside the Halpin Buiding that lies at edge of the city's Railyard District Thursday.
The 1917 warehouse facility's future is to be named after the couple, Vladem Contemporary, and will be an attraction for tourists and Santa Feans alike.
According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, the Museum of New Mexico Foundation has raised $7.7 million toward its foal of $10 million to complete the project by 2020.
The building will house contemporary art, artist-in-residence studios, educational spaces and a cafe.
Officials hope to break ground in early 2019.
Marian Camacho
Updated: March 09, 2018 08:58 AM
Created: March 09, 2018 08:55 AM
