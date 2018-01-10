Advertisement

Court denies Santa Fe's challenge to ranked-choice voting

Court denies Santa Fe's challenge to ranked-choice voting

The Associated Press
January 10, 2018 01:12 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Supreme Court has cleared the way for ranked-choice voting in Santa Fe after rejecting the city's legal challenge.

Advertisement

The court delivered the ruling Tuesday, but provided no explanation on why it denied the city's petition.

The city filed an emergency appeal with the state Supreme Court last month, seeking to overturn a judge's previous order that the city must use the voting system for municipal elections in March.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank the candidates in order of preference on the ballot. The order of preferences whittles down the candidates until there's a clear winner.

Santa Fe voters approved a city charter amendment for ranked-choice voting in 2008. The city council voted in July to postpone the system due to concerns about implementation.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: January 10, 2018 01:12 PM
Created: January 10, 2018 01:11 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Two companies plan golf facilities in Albuquerque
Rendering to the south
Attempted home invasion caught on camera
Attempted home invasion caught on camera
What's next for ART?: Many disappointed after problems revealed
What's next for ART?: Many disappointed after problems revealed
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend will remain behind bars
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend will remain behind bars
Police: Body found in Rio Grande not apparent homicide
Police: the body recovered from Rio Grande not an apparent homicide.

Advertisement




What's next for ART?: Many disappointed after problems revealed
What's next for ART?: Many disappointed after problems revealed
Divided panel clears way for PNM rate increase
Divided panel clears way for PNM rate increase
Jackson's career high lifts Lobos past Wyoming 75-69
Jackson's career high lifts Lobos past Wyoming 75-69
Snow blankets ski resorts, parts of New Mexico
Snow blankets ski resorts, parts of New Mexico
Chipotle disturbance caught on police body cameras
Chipotle disturbance caught on police body cameras