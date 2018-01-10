Court denies Santa Fe's challenge to ranked-choice voting
January 10, 2018 01:12 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Supreme Court has cleared the way for ranked-choice voting in Santa Fe after rejecting the city's legal challenge.
The court delivered the ruling Tuesday, but provided no explanation on why it denied the city's petition.
The city filed an emergency appeal with the state Supreme Court last month, seeking to overturn a judge's previous order that the city must use the voting system for municipal elections in March.
Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank the candidates in order of preference on the ballot. The order of preferences whittles down the candidates until there's a clear winner.
Santa Fe voters approved a city charter amendment for ranked-choice voting in 2008. The city council voted in July to postpone the system due to concerns about implementation.
