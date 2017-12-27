VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Court sides with New Mexico officer in minivan shooting

The Associated Press
December 27, 2017 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A federal appeals court has sided with a former New Mexico police officer, denying claims that he violated the rights of a woman and her children when he shot at their minivan as they fled.

Advertisement

The ruling came Wednesday in the case of Oriana Farrell, who was pulled over for speeding and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit through Taos in 2013.

Farrell was originally charged with aggravated fleeing, child abuse and drug paraphernalia possession but ended up reaching a plea agreement. She was sentenced to probation and community service.

The appeals court found that Elias Montoya, the officer who fired at the van, should have been granted summary judgment by a lower court.

Montoya argued he had qualified immunity, which shields public officials from legal actions unless their conduct was unreasonable in light of clearly established law.

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: December 27, 2017 05:16 PM
Created: December 27, 2017 12:52 PM

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Brothers arrested for pharmacy shooting Tuesday
Brothers arrested for pharmacy shooting Tuesday
Police: body found decapitated in Four Hills neighborhood was a woman
Police: body found decapitated in Four Hills neighborhood was a woman
Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Accused cop killer wants first-degree murder charge dropped
Davon Lymon is accused of shooting an Albuquerque police officer during a traffic stop.
Court sides with New Mexico officer in minivan shooting
Court sides with New Mexico officer in minivan shooting

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Lawsuit claims police invaded Grants family's home during manhunt
Lawsuit claims police invaded Grants family's home during manhunt
Recreational pot question could come up again in Legislature
Recreational pot question could come up again in Legislature
Brothers arrested for pharmacy shooting Tuesday
Brothers arrested for pharmacy shooting Tuesday
Court sides with New Mexico officer in minivan shooting
Court sides with New Mexico officer in minivan shooting