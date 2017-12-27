Court sides with New Mexico officer in minivan shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A federal appeals court has sided with a former New Mexico police officer, denying claims that he violated the rights of a woman and her children when he shot at their minivan as they fled.
The ruling came Wednesday in the case of Oriana Farrell, who was pulled over for speeding and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit through Taos in 2013.
Farrell was originally charged with aggravated fleeing, child abuse and drug paraphernalia possession but ended up reaching a plea agreement. She was sentenced to probation and community service.
The appeals court found that Elias Montoya, the officer who fired at the van, should have been granted summary judgment by a lower court.
Montoya argued he had qualified immunity, which shields public officials from legal actions unless their conduct was unreasonable in light of clearly established law.
