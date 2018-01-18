Crash that killed child near Durango under investigation
Meg Hilling
January 18, 2018 07:07 PM
DURANGO, Colo. -- For most families, 3 p.m. is a hectic time of day as children get out of school. For a family in the Four Corners, that busy time came to a quick stop Wednesday when they were involved in a deadly crash along Highway 550.
Orange police markings are all that remain along U.S. 550 as investigators work to piece together how exactly a school bus packed with children and handful cars came into direct contact with one another.
Colorado State Patrol reports a bus from Florida Mesa Elementary School had stopped along the road to drop a child off. As it stopped, so did a Mercedes and a Chevy Suburban behind it.
According to police, a Ford F-550 being driven by 31-year-old Durangoan Matt Kibel did not stop. Law enforcement report that Kibel's car crashed into the back of the Suburban, which forced Angelica Mannin's Mercedes into the back of the bus. The impact of the crash severely injured Mannin and killed her 10-year-old son in the passenger seat.
No one on the school bus was harmed.
Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Mannin is receiving treatment in Farmington, and that her 4-year-old son, who was in the back seat at the time of the crash, has been flown to Denver for treatment.
Driscoll said Kibel is cooperating with authorities and that his actions leading up the crash are still under investigation. There is a GoFundMe page set up for the victims.
Credits
Created: January 18, 2018 07:07 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved