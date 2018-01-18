Crash that killed child near Durango under investigation

According to police, a Ford F-550 being driven by 31-year-old Durangoan Matt Kibel did not stop. Law enforcement report that Kibel's car crashed into the back of the Suburban, which forced Angelica Mannin's Mercedes into the back of the bus. The impact of the crash severely injured Mannin and killed her 10-year-old son in the passenger seat.

No one on the school bus was harmed.

Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Mannin is receiving treatment in Farmington, and that her 4-year-old son, who was in the back seat at the time of the crash, has been flown to Denver for treatment.

Driscoll said Kibel is cooperating with authorities and that his actions leading up the crash are still under investigation. There is a GoFundMe page set up for the victims.