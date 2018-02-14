Cyber safety training held at high school following racy photo incident | KOB 4
Cyber safety training held at high school following racy photo incident

Attorney General's Office holds cyber safety training at Socorro High School. Attorney General's Office holds cyber safety training at Socorro High School. |  Photo: NM Attorney General's Office

Marian Camacho
February 14, 2018 11:33 AM

SOCORRO, N.M. – Students at Socorro High School received a lesson on cyberbullying today, compliments of the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General.

This comes after a series of racy photos, showing topless female students, circulated on Snapchat earlier this year.

Officials held the cyber safety training at the request of the school and district. Special agents from the office’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit spoke to the group that included freshman and sophomore students.

The Attorney General’s Office says there will be four separate trainings to ensure all students can attend.


