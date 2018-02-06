Suspect in 13-year-old's death will stay behind bars | KOB 4
Suspect in 13-year-old's death will stay behind bars

J.R. Oppenheim
February 06, 2018 04:44 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The main suspect in a brutal child abuse killing of a 13-year-old boy will remain jailed until his trial.

Santa Fe District Court Judge T. Glenn Ellington deemed Thomas Ferguson a danger to the public during a dangerousness hearing Tuesday afternoon, resulting in Ferguson's detention until the case goes before a jury.

Police accused Ferguson of killing 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia last year. Two others -- Valencia's mother Tracy Pena and Ferguson's son Jordan Nunez -- were also arrested. Investigators charged the three with child abuse resulting in death, evidence tampering, and conspiracy.

Prosecutors say Ferguson has a violent criminal history. His detention also stems from a probation violation on charges in 2014. Those include second-degree criminal sexual penetration, first-degree kidnapping, and aggravated battery on a household member.

Detention hearings for Pena and Nunez are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.


J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: February 06, 2018 04:44 PM
Created: February 06, 2018 07:10 AM

