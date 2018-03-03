Date set for start of former Santa Fe Cty deputy's third trial | KOB 4
Date set for start of former Santa Fe Cty deputy's third trial

KOB.com Web Staff
March 03, 2018 05:26 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – A new trial date has been set for a former Santa Fe County deputy accused of murder.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, a judge set August 27 as the new start date for Tai Chan's trial – his third since the 2014 shooting death of Jeremy Martin.

Chan and Martin were Santa Fe County deputies staying in Las Cruces at the time when Martin was fatally shot in their hotel.

Chan claims self-defense in the incident. His first two trials ended when jurors couldn't agree on a verdict.

 


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 03, 2018 05:26 PM
Created: March 03, 2018 05:02 PM

