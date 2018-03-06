Deadline looms for Gov. Martinez to approve budget, other bills | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Deadline looms for Gov. Martinez to approve budget, other bills

KOB.com Web Staff
March 06, 2018 10:15 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Time is running out for Gov. Susana Martinez to approve bills passed by the state Legislature.

Advertisement

Among them: The $6.4 billion state budget, which includes pay raises for state employees. It also includes a 10 percent raise for elected officials across the state, and increases funds for public schools, higher education, economic development and transportation.

The governor can line-item veto individual parts of the budget. Any bill not signed by Wednesday's deadline is automatically pocked-vetoed.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 06, 2018 10:15 PM
Created: March 06, 2018 08:54 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members
Nehemiah Griego
Election results pour in from across New Mexico
Election results pour in from across New Mexico
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones

Advertisement




Man sentenced for deadly DWI crash in Gallup
Vehicle Elijah King was driving
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Two cases of Hantavirus reported in Farmington
Two cases of Hantavirus reported in Farmington
Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members
Nehemiah Griego
 