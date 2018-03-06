Deadline looms for Gov. Martinez to approve budget, other bills
KOB.com Web Staff
March 06, 2018 10:15 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Time is running out for Gov. Susana Martinez to approve bills passed by the state Legislature.
Among them: The $6.4 billion state budget, which includes pay raises for state employees. It also includes a 10 percent raise for elected officials across the state, and increases funds for public schools, higher education, economic development and transportation.
The governor can line-item veto individual parts of the budget. Any bill not signed by Wednesday's deadline is automatically pocked-vetoed.
