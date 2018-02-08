Deadly accident reported on job site of new Santa Fe hospital
Marian Camacho
February 08, 2018 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Investigators are looking into a deadly accident on the job site of the new Presbyterian Hospital in Santa Fe near I-25 and Cerrillos Road.
According to Santa Fe Police, emergency crews were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning. President of Jaynes Corporation says there was an incident at the job site and it included a fatality.
At this time, information is limited as an investigation is underway into what happened.
