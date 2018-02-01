Despite controversy, Total Wine will make its way to Santa Fe
Marian Camacho
February 01, 2018 06:25 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Total Wine is coming to New Mexico’s capital city after all, following a “fair and reasonable” settlement between the liquor megastore and a local church.
Wednesday night, Santa Fe’s City Council reversed a decision it made in September when they denied the store’s waiver request.
The store’s new location is close to the Praise Tabernacle Freedom Church and when first proposed, the church’s pastor stood in opposition to its opening.
According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, the city suggested a mediation path for the church and representatives of the proposed store, to which the two came to an agreement.
Harold Trujillo, pastor of the church, wrote a letter to the council stating that he remained unenthusiastic but would accept the settlement.
The new store will be located south of Santa Fe on Zafarano Drive.
