Domestic violence suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Police received a call about the domestic dispute seven hours before the standoff at the apartment of Berrones' ex-girlfriend on West McGaffey Street. Wildermuth said Berrones allegedly pointed a gun at the woman during an argument, forced her on the ground, hit her in the face with the gun and left.

Police then obtained an arrest warrant for Berrones, charging him with aggravated assault and battery against a household member, intimidation of a witness, and felon in possession of a firearm.

No officers were injured during the gunfight with Berrones, Wildermuth said.