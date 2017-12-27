VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Domestic violence suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

J.R. Oppenheim
December 27, 2017 06:19 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. -- An attempt to serve an arrest warrant for domestic violence charges led to a standoff and a fatal officer-involved shooting in Roswell Tuesday.

The Roswell Police Department on Wednesday said SWAT team officers shot and killed the suspect, 46-year-old James Alan Berrones, after he initially opened fire on them.

The standoff began at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 3800 block of East Pine Lodge Road when officers arrived to issue the warrant, but RPD Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth said Berrones refused to leave a large shed. That shed also caught fire.

Police received a call about the domestic dispute seven hours before the standoff at the apartment of Berrones' ex-girlfriend on West McGaffey Street. Wildermuth said Berrones allegedly pointed a gun at the woman during an argument, forced her on the ground, hit her in the face with the gun and left.

Police then obtained an arrest warrant for Berrones, charging him with aggravated assault and battery against a household member, intimidation of a witness, and felon in possession of a firearm.

No officers were injured during the gunfight with Berrones, Wildermuth said.

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: December 27, 2017 06:19 PM
Created: December 27, 2017 03:31 PM

