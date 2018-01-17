Advertisement

Helicopter containing six people crashes near Raton, FAA says

J.R. Oppenheim
January 17, 2018 10:14 PM

RATON, N.M. -- Six people were on board a helicopter when it crashed in the mountains near the New Mexico-Colorado border Wednesday evening, FAA officials confirmed.

Investigators believe helicopter crashed sometime around 6 p.m. 15 miles east of the Raton Municipal Airport. New Mexico State Police posted on Twitter they responded to the crash, and the Raton Fire Department tells KOB they're searching in an area east of I-25 near Highway 64.

NMSP Lt. Elizabeth Armijo said officers are still looking for the aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash. They forwarded all inquiry on the condition of the passengers to NMSP. Police have not yet released that information.

The FAA does not yet know where the helicopter was headed. The investigation continues.

#NMSP responding to a downed helicopter outside #Raton. Unknown injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/BKXPpatO6s

— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 18, 2018

