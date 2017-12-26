Dozens of bills pre-filed by legislators as 30-day Legislative Session looms
Colton Shone
December 26, 2017 06:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In three weeks state lawmakers will convene at the Roundhouse for the 2018 State Legislative Session.
Legislators have already pre-filed more than 100 bills, but with this year's session lasting only 30 days, there's already a lot on the table. Some of them are more widely impactful than others – like House Bill 37 proposing a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour, or House Bill 17 which would illegalize bump stocks.
However, Gov. Susana Martinez has indicated that public safety will be a priority in this session along with the budget and taxes – items which are typically the focus of 30-day sessions.
As a result, many of the bills may not even end up being brought onto the floor. That includes Senate Joint Resolution 4 filed by Sen. Gerry Ortiz y Pino, which tackles the legalization of recreational marijuana via a constitutional amendment.
