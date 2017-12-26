WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 6:30
Advertisement

Dozens of bills pre-filed by legislators as 30-day Legislative Session looms

Colton Shone
December 26, 2017 06:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In three weeks state lawmakers will convene at the Roundhouse for the 2018 State Legislative Session.

Advertisement

Legislators have already pre-filed more than 100 bills, but with this year's session lasting only 30 days, there's already a lot on the table. Some of them are more widely impactful than others – like House Bill 37 proposing a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour, or House Bill 17 which would illegalize bump stocks.

However, Gov. Susana Martinez has indicated that public safety will be a priority in this session along with the budget and taxes – items which are typically the focus of 30-day sessions.

As a result, many of the bills may not even end up being brought onto the floor. That includes Senate Joint Resolution 4 filed by Sen. Gerry Ortiz y Pino, which tackles the legalization of recreational marijuana via a constitutional amendment.

 

Credits

Colton Shone


Updated: December 26, 2017 06:35 PM
Created: December 26, 2017 05:02 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year
Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year
Man arrested for 15th DWI
Levi Manuelito
New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates
New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates
Roswell police: Suspect dead after gunfight with officers Tuesday morning
Credit: Chaves County News Network
New Mexicans rally around teen following tragic ATV accident
Wyatt gets a Christmas visit from a therapy dog at UNM Hospital

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Dozens of bills pre-filed by legislators as 30-day Legislative Session looms
Dozens of bills pre-filed by legislators as 30-day Legislative Session looms
Alleged mall groper no stranger to breaking the law
Alleged mall groper no stranger to breaking the law
NW APD substation back open after closing for repairs
NW APD substation back open after closing for repairs
Roswell police: Suspect dead after gunfight with officers Tuesday morning
Credit: Chaves County News Network