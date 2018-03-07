Drunken driver rams police vehicle, NMSP says | KOB 4
Drunken driver rams police vehicle, NMSP says

J.R. Oppenheim
March 07, 2018 10:22 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico State Police say a drunken driver intentionally rammed his truck into an officer's cruiser at a rest stop south of Santa Fe.

Police arrested 60-year-old Alex Vigil Tuesday afternoon on his sixth DWI charge, NMSP Public Information Officer Ray Wilson said.

A citizen initially called to report a suspected drunken driver on northbound I-25. An officer caught up with the driver, identified as Vigil at the La Bajada rest area.

"Before the officer could get out of her vehicle, the driver [Vigil] put his truck in reverse, accelerated, and deliberately rammed the State Police car," Wilson said Wednesday.

Neither Vigil nor the officer were hurt in the encounter, Wilson said. Police charged Vigil with DWI, aggravated battery on a police officer, and resisting an officer. He was booked into the Santa Fe County Detention Center.


J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: March 07, 2018 10:22 PM
Created: March 07, 2018 09:32 PM

