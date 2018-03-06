Dry conditions lead to burn ban in southeast NM village
KOB.com Web Staff
March 06, 2018 07:18 PM
SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO – The Village of Capitan is implementing a burn ban.
Capitan Mayor Dennis Haskell signed the ban Tuesday, which applies to all local open fires inside village limits. Haskell said the reasoning for the ban stems from a lack of moisture and some serious wind gusts.
Three other burn bans were issued across the state in January. Mora County is experiencing a county-wide burn ban. There are also several burn bans in place in Colfax County, including Angel Fire and the Farley, Miami, French Tract, Vermejo Park and Raton fire districts.
