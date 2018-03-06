Dry conditions lead to burn ban in southeast NM village

Capitan Mayor Dennis Haskell signed the ban Tuesday, which applies to all local open fires inside village limits. Haskell said the reasoning for the ban stems from a lack of moisture and some serious wind gusts.

Three other burn bans were issued across the state in January. Mora County is experiencing a county-wide burn ban. There are also several burn bans in place in Colfax County, including Angel Fire and the Farley, Miami, French Tract, Vermejo Park and Raton fire districts.