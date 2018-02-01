Dunn seeks compensation for military ops around White Sands
The Associated Press
February 01, 2018 08:58 AM
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Aubrey Dunn says he is looking for compensation from the government for lost money for use by military of state land next to White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico.
The Los Alamos Monitor reports Dunn sent a letter to Armed Services Committee Chairman Congressman William M. "Mac" Thornberry, saying state trust land beneficiaries have lost "big bucks" because of military restrictions on the use of state land.
Dunn says a temporary withdrawal order restricting uses in the northern and western call up areas was implemented in 2004, but no compensation was received.
A study, paid for by the State Land Office, estimated the fair market value of restrictions contained in the negotiated Land Use Regulation Commission to be about $7.5 million.
Information from: Los Alamos Monitor
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.