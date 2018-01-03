Durango PD launches 'Fugitive Feud' to catch criminals

Similar to the show, the game has names and photos pop up. The photos are descriptions of those wanted and what their crimes are.

This isn't the first time a law enforcement department has used a game format to track down criminals. The Brevard County Sheriff's Department in Florida has been creating videos based off "Wheel of Fortune" for a few years now.

While the Durango Police Department has created only one video so far, they are already seeing results.

"So far I know it has already worked. I know we have received crime stopper tips already on some of the people on our wanted poster," Taylor said.

The videos will be posted monthly.