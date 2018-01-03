Durango PD launches 'Fugitive Feud' to catch criminals
Meg Hilling
January 03, 2018 07:06 PM
DURANGO, Colo. -- Generally, criminals and game shows do not go hand in hand. But in Durango, police are trying to get the community involved in catching fugitives.
It's got a catchy tune and a similar setup, but this isn't the classic "Family Feud." It called "Fugitive Feud."
"So I wanted to do something along those lines, that was catchy, kind of humorous, that would draw people in a little bit more, so they could help us catch some of those fugitives by calling them in," Durango Police Department officer Cindi Taylor said.
Similar to the show, the game has names and photos pop up. The photos are descriptions of those wanted and what their crimes are.
This isn't the first time a law enforcement department has used a game format to track down criminals. The Brevard County Sheriff's Department in Florida has been creating videos based off "Wheel of Fortune" for a few years now.
While the Durango Police Department has created only one video so far, they are already seeing results.
"So far I know it has already worked. I know we have received crime stopper tips already on some of the people on our wanted poster," Taylor said.
The videos will be posted monthly.
Credits
Updated: January 03, 2018 07:06 PM
Created: January 03, 2018 07:03 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved