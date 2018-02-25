DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries | KOB 4
DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries

David Lynch
February 25, 2018 04:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 6-year-old boy is dead and his female twin battling life-threatening injuries following a DWI car crash in northwest New Mexico Saturday morning, authorities say.

According to New Mexico State Police, Candace Jim, 40, was driving a Jeep with 25-year-old Aaron Yazzie, the twins and another 9-year-old girl when the car veered into wrong-way traffic on County Road 7150 near Bloomfield. It rolled over when Jim overcorrected.

All three kids were ejected from the Jeep, police say, with the male 6-year-old twin pronounced dead at the scene. His twin is in the hospital while the older girl "was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening," NMSP officers say.

The relationship between the kids – whose identities were not released – to the adults is unknown at this time. Yazzie and Jim were also treated "for serious injuries," and are both being charged with child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

Additionally, Jim also faces charges of DWI, reckless driving, failure to use child restraint and open container.


Updated: February 25, 2018 04:46 PM
Created: February 25, 2018 12:43 PM

