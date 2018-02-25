DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries

According to New Mexico State Police, Candace Jim, 40, was driving a Jeep with 25-year-old Aaron Yazzie, the twins and another 9-year-old girl when the car veered into wrong-way traffic on County Road 7150 near Bloomfield. It rolled over when Jim overcorrected.

All three kids were ejected from the Jeep, police say, with the male 6-year-old twin pronounced dead at the scene. His twin is in the hospital while the older girl "was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening," NMSP officers say.