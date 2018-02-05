Eddy County man charged with murdering mother, sheriff says | KOB 4
Eddy County man charged with murdering mother, sheriff says

J.R. Oppenheim
February 05, 2018 09:32 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M. -- Sheriff's deputies in Eddy County have charged a 44-year-old Malaga man with killing his 67-year-old mother.

According to Sheriff Mark Cage, investigators charged Jesus Navarro with an open count of murder after detectives opened an investigation into Hortensia Jimenez's death.

Deputies initially found Jimenez with severe head wounds on Jan. 31. The sheriff's office says Jimenez was conscious and breathing, so she was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. However, detectives learned on Friday Jimenez had died.

In addition to the murder charge, Navarro also faces tampering with evidence and intimidation of a witness charges. After his arraignment Monday, Navarro was ordered to be held without bond.

In a statement released Monday, the sheriff's office did not elaborate on details regarding Jimenez's death. They did confirm Navarro is Jimenez's son. Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Malaga is about 17 miles southwest of Carlsbad.


