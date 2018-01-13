Efforts sparked by New Mexicans to solve highway crash problem
January 13, 2018 06:35 PM
SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO – There's a push in Carlsbad to improve safety conditions of U.S. Highway 285 following a string of commuter deaths over the last few months.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reported that an estimated seven people have died on the road since October. According to the report, hundreds of people gathered this week to begin a search for a solution.
U.S. 285 is a popular route for semi-trucks traveling between New Mexico and Texas, and there's concern that increased oil and gas activities could put even more of those big rigs on the highway.
The Current-Argus reported there is no passing lane, so drivers face those semis head-on. Now it's just a matter of having a solid plan to prevent future deaths, and finding the funding for it.
